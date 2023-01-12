PC Battler of the Week

Tanner Vander Vorst

The Battler of the Week recognizes an outstanding Potter County Battler who has exemplified leadership, hustle, hard work, character, overall effort, and dedication to their sport and school work, and are role models to underclassmen both through their sport and their community. They are chosen by the Battler Booster Club and coaches.

This week’s Battler of the Week is a GHS sophomore on the wrestling team. Tanner Vander Vorst, who is the son of Bill and Amanda Vander Vorst, wrestles at 126 for the Battlers this year.

Wrestling Coach Mike Schlachter’s comment: Tanner went 2-2 on the day and came one match from placing for us. Yet he scored 8 points for the team by pinning in both his wins!