PC Sportsman’s Club plans ice fishing tourney and varmint hunt in February

Ice fishermen and varmint callers will have fun in Potter County next month with events hosted by the Potter County Sportsman’s Club.

The second annual ice fishing tournament is set for Saturday, Feb. 3. The tournament is open to two-person teams who will fish through the ice for the largest total weight of up to six walleyes, in addition to one fish of any species to be weighed for the “big fish” contest. PCSC president Tyler Fischer said the prizes will be for the total weight and biggest any fish contests, along with door prizes drawn at random for those registered. The club is focused on making the event a fun day for everyone involved.

There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, but those who register by midnight on Feb. 1 get in at half the price of those who sign up after that until the morning of the tournament. There will be two divisions this year, with one for spearing and fishing, and another for hook and line fishing only.

To add to the wintertime outdoor sports, the PCSC is also hosting a Varmint Hunt on Feb. 16-17. It will include a points system for Coyote, Fox, Badger, and Raccoon with registration on that Friday night at Bob’s Steakhouse and check-in on Saturday evening at Brown’s Hunting Ranch.

The Potter County Sportsman’s Club has around 45 registered members. The PCSC has non-profit status, so the donations that help it operate are tax deductible. The club is primarily in existence to encourage a fun and safe atmosphere to help both kids and adults alike enjoy the hunting and fishing heritage that comes with living in Potter County. Membership to the club helps with upkeep and expenses, but the club’s shooting range is open to everyone, as is the upcoming ice fishing tournament.

Make plans to go fishing on Feb. 3 as part of the Potter County Sportsman’s Club ice fishing tournament. For more information contact Tyler Fischer at tyler_fischer@hotmail.com or call 769-4148. Watch the PCNews for more details on the event.

-Molly McRoberts