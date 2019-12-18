PCNews holiday delivery

Not to worry, readers! Even though the holidays fall under the PCNews delivery day, next week’s edition of the paper will be in the office on Monday, and in mailboxes by Tuesday.

The papers will be delivered to the office and on newsstands by mid Monday afternoon, Dec. 23.

The PCNews office will be closed the afternoon on Dec. 24 and all day on Christmas.

The entryway will be open during business hours to pick up papers, even if the main office is closed. If you need something in the paper during that time, email it to pcnews@pottercountynews.com, leave a message at 605-765-2464, or text or call Molly at 605-769-1180.