PCNews holiday delivery

No worries! Even though the holidays fall under the PCNews deadline, next week’s edition of the paper will still be in the office on Wednesday, and in mailboxes by Thursday.

The delivery will run a little late, since the press won’t run on Tuesday since it is Christmas day, but you should be able to pick up the last paper of the year in the office and newsstands by early afternoon on Dec. 26.

The PCNews office will be closed on Dec. 24-25, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 through Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 1. If you need something in the paper during that time, email it to pcnews@pottercountynews.com, leave a message at 605-765-2464, or text or call Molly at 605-769-1180.