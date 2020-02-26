PCNEWS UPDATE: The Gettysburg Inn and Suites has no staff currently operating the business.

A report in this week’s edition of the News indicated that the property owners, AG Dakota, have made the decision to focus on motels located near Sioux Falls. They said the staff at Gettysburg would be in place to keep the business open until March 15.

On Wednesday morning, a guest staying at the motel reported that a note was left on the front counter of the motel which read simply, “Sorry Guests there is currently no staff. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The person who worked the front desk told guests that he had not been paid for months, and had to return to Sioux Falls to take care of personal business.

Updates will be provided on the www.pottercountynews.com website as information is available.