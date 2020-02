After a telephone conversation with men through AG Dakota, the property owners of the Gettysburg Inn and Suites, more details of the motel’s future were made available to the News.

The local manager of the motel returned on Wednesday night and the motel is open for business, at least for the time being. The current plans are for it to be open until March 15. However, if other arrangements can be made, that date may be extended.

