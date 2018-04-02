Peggy Ann Cossaboom, 62, died March 19, 2018 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Peggy was born on Oct. 4, 1955 in Mobridge, SD to Martin and Arlys (Natchke) Smith, and graduated from Gettysburg High School with the class of 1973.

She began her federal career in 1975 with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Oahe Dam in Ft. Pierre, SD. She moved on to the U.S. Forest Service in Missoula, Montana in 1980 and then transferred with the USFS to Anchorage in 1981. In 2010, she retired from the Forest Service as a budget analyst and grants administrator with 35 years of federal service. She was the Anchorage Federal Employee of the Year in 1985.

Peggy was a member of Chapel by the Sea in Anchorage and a counselor for Wellspring Ministries.

Peggy was quite the dancer in her younger years. She always enjoyed fishing, travelling to warm beaches, attending her children’s sporting events, reading, and most recently developed a passion for helping others in their Christian walk.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Arlys Smith of Gettysburg, South Dakota.

She was married Feb. 25, 1983 to her husband of 35 years, Carey Cossaboom of Anchorage, AK and they have two children; Jared Cossaboom of San Diego, CA and Kayla Cossaboom of Anchorage.

Peggy is also survived by six siblings; Bruce Smith of Kansas City, MO; Jon (Karen) Smith of Sioux Falls, SD, Mary Edmondson of Tampa, FL, Barry (Diane) Smith of Pierre, SD, Nancy (Tony) Borders of Sacramento, CA and Donna (Kevin) Murphy of Rapid City, SD and many nieces and nephews.

Her family said, “The light of Jesus in her would shine out to others.” A service was held on Saturday, March 24 at Chapel by the Sea in Anchorage, with Pastor Tim Davis officiating.

Memorial Donations can be made to Wellspring Ministries, 2511 Sentry Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507.

