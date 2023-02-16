Penalties considered for area grain business

State regulators are accusing a Gettysburg business of breaking some of South Dakota’s grain laws.

In a KELO Capitol News Bureau story, Bob Mercer reported that Banghart Properties LLC faces maximum civil fines totaling $70,000 for purchasing hundreds of truckloads more than the $5 million that a Class B license annually permits, as well as lifetime grainlicensing bans against its ownership and management team.

The state Public Utilities Commission oversees grain-trading in South Dakota. PUC staff attorney Amanda Reiss laid out the alleged violations to the commission in a Jan. 30, 2023, complaint. The details of the allegations are published online at www keloland.com/news/ capitol-news-bureau/gettysburggrain buyer-faces-penalties-bans/

A cease-and-desist order was sent to Banghart Properties regarding any grain-buying activities on Jan. 12, 2023.

Also named in the story was Jeremy Frost of Onida with Fearless Grain Marketing, who agreed to a settlement with the commission on May 25, 2021, after he was discovered making grain purchases without a state license. The settlement called for a $20,000 penalty. Frost also ran the Spring Creek concession for the state Game, Fish and Parks Department but didn’t re-apply in 2021. Spring Creek is located along the Missouri River between Pierre and Onida.

South Dakota grain licenses expire annually on June 30. A Jan. 27, 2023, affidavit detailed Banghart Properties’ licensing history and its alleged violations.

The allegations stated that Banghart Properties purchased 184 loads after March 16, 2022, when the $5 million maximum was reached on the 2022 license; and purchased 130 loads after October 25, 2022, when the $5 million maximum was reached on the 2023 license.

It went on to state that Banghart failed to make payment for at least eight transactions within 30 days of delivery as required by state law.

It also reported that the Commission Staff has spent a significant amount of time on Banghart that is extremely out of proportion with time spent on the other 207 companies with 371 locations, licensed in the state. It added that inconsistencies submitted to staff made inspections even more difficult and time-consuming.

Find the complete story online at www.keloland.com

-info by Bob Mercer KELO Capitol News Bureau