Perfect Potter County patch

When fourth grader Aden Harer was called to the office at school, he was greeted by Potter County Deputy Sheriff Levi Broker who was there to honor him for his artwork. Harer was one of the more than 75 student artists who participated in a contest to design a new patch for the county sheriff’s office. Students in Gettysburg and Hoven were invited to design a patch, and kids from the Gettysburg school joined the challenge. One of the aspects of this design included an eagle, which appealed to the people selecting the new patch. As a prize, he was presented with a current patch and will receive a new one once they are in production. The designs are all on display at the sheriff’s office. He is the son of Carrie and Darrick Harer.