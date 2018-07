The city is sponsoring the annual pet vaccination clinic on Tuesday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gettysburg City Park under the picnic shelter.

A veterinarian will be on hand to give rabies and distemper shots for dogs and cats for a fee to pet owners.

All dogs will need to be leashed and collared. Cats must be in a pet carrier. All pets must be brought by an adult to be treated.