Pheasant opener Saturday

No matter what numbers are reported for the state’s pheasant population, the opening weekend is considered by many to be a local holiday. This year marks the 101st season for pheasant hunting in South Dakota.

Although reports from the state’s Game, Fish and Parks indicated that the pheasant population is down 17 percent, the percentage may not be an accurate indicator of the number of birds. The count is based on pheasants per mile, with this year’s count at 2.04 birds, which is down from last year’s count of 2.47. Some locals believe the numbers are down, but with several acres of crops still in the field, a lot of those birds could just be in the cover. Either way, hunters will need to work a little harder to find pheasants when the season gets underway at noon on Oct. 19.

Visitors to Potter County can always look forward to a good hunt, and the businesses around the area have food and fun available to keep visitors entertained after they come in from the field.

Potter County emergency crews remind hunters to use firearm safety and be sure to ask landowner permission before hunting on private land. Although the county has had recent snow and rain, hunters are reminded to be mindful of fire safety.

To read the complete pheasant brood survey report, check online at gfp.sd.gov and click on the pheasant report link.