Pheasant season opens Saturday

Opening weekend for the non-resident pheasant hunt starts at noon on Saturday, and Potter County is ready for folks to flock to the area for one of the most popular events of the year.

This year’s SD Game, Fish and Parks report shows that brood numbers are down. With the ice storm in December that stressed the adults and the drought in the spring and summer, there just aren’t as many birds this year. A lot of the crops are still standing, so birds have lots of cover. As a result, hunters will have to work for limits.

Hunters are reminded that hunting hours start at noon for the first week of the season and run until sunset. After that, hunting begins at 10 a.m. for the remainder of the season.

As always, businesses around the area have good food and fun available to keep visitors entertained after the hunt.

Potter County emergency crews remind hunters to use firearm safety and be sure to ask landowner permission before hunting on private land. Hunters are also reminded to be mindful of fire safety.

Have a fun and safe hunt!

-Molly McRoberts