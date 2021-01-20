Phyllis Hoisington

Sunday, January 24, 2021
By
Jennifer Burden
|
on
January 20, 2021
Phyllis J. Hoisington, 88, of Onida, died Jan. 16, 2021 at Avera Maryhouse, Pierre.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Phyllis’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
