Phyllis Hoisington

Sept. 10, 1932 - Jan. 16, 2021

Phyllis J. Hoisington, 88, of Onida, died Jan. 16, 2021 at Avera Maryhouse, Pierre.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Phyllis’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)