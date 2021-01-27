Sept. 10, 1932 - Jan. 16, 2021

Phyllis J. Hoisington, 88, of Onida, died Jan. 16, 2021 at Avera Maryhouse, Pierre.

A graveside service will be held at the Gettysburg Cemetery in the spring of 2021.

Phyllis Jayne was born on Sept. 10, 1932 in Gettysburg to Thomas Brown and Ragna Hilda (Rud) Harvey in Gettysburg, SD. Her family moved to Watauga, SD her junior year, and she finished high school in McIntosh, SD. She married Claire Hoisington on June 17, 1950. They divorced in 1962. Phyllis and her children moved to Onida the summer of 1966 where she remained the rest of her life.

Phyllis started daycare and foster care, and she was a seamstress. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Onida Extension Club. She worked at the Sully County Extension Office for 30 years.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Steve) Watts, Harrisburg PA; Geneva Barkley, Pierre; Robert (Christine) Hoisington, Stillwell, KS; Nina (James) Ripley, Onida; Katherine Hoisington, Onida and Carry Wallace, Brookings; siblings, Mable Ellis, Katy, TX and James (Phyllis) Harvey, Rapid City, sister-in-law, Marla (Buzz) Harvey, Rapid City, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandsons.

She is preceded in death by two children, Sidney Hoisington and Patricia “Trish” Miles; great-granddaughter, Maya Allen; parents; sister, Elsie Berg; and brother, Edwin “Buzz” Harvey.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.