Place bids to purchase surplus city ambulance

Notice for Sealed Bids

of Surplus Property

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Gettysburg, SD will on the 3rd day of May 2021 at 7:00 p.m. will receive and consider sealed proposals for the following property, in as is condition, which has been declared as surplus:

2003 Ford MedTec AH (Ambulance) VIN: 1FDXE45F33HB48701 Odometer: 88,000

The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “2003 Ford Ambulance Bid” and be presented to the City Finance Office at 109 E Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD no later than 5:00 p.m., May 3, 2021.

All bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The City has the right to reject any and all bids. This vehicle is located on the corner parking lot of the City Fire Hall at 417 West Garfield Avenue, Gettysburg, SD.

Questions may be directed to the City Finance Office at 605-765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $22.64

-042221-042921