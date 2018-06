Gettysburg Girl Scout Isabella Mikkelsen (Amber and Andy) assisted Wilma and Ed Carr plant flowers at the Avera Oahe Manor last week. Area Girl Scouts helped plant flowers at the manor and also donated “Butterfly Feeders” to the patio. Watch the News for more on the projects the Gettysburg Girl Scouts are doing with the Avera Oahe Manor. The Girl Scout Leader is Margot Lake.