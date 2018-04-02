Police respond to early morning ATV accident

An early morning accident has left one man with minor injuries. At around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, March 26, Gettysburg police were called to the local hospital for a report of an injured man. Through an investigation at the hospital, it was discovered that the man had been involved in a motor vehicle accident.

According the Chief of Police David Mogard, the investigation showed the driver of an ATV was traveling south on Harrison Street and attempted to turn east onto Logan Avenue when the ATV he was driving left the road, jumped a snowbank, and struck a tree. The man was thrown from the ATV onto the street.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, and charges may be pending on further investigation.

The name of the driver has not been released.

-from GPD report