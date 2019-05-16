Police searching for fugitive

The Gettysburg Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public to locate Tyler Alan Goodgion. It was reported on May 10 that Goodgion was in the Gettysburg region and was seen in the Whitlock Bay area. He is described as mid 20s, 5’10”, 185 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

He has a warrant for Escape from Extension of Confinement, and was serving time for a drug related offense. If you see him, do not try and apprehend him. Call 911, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office 605-765-9405, or the Gettysburg Police Department 605-765-9600.