Pool opens, BBQ bash signal start of summer in Gettysburg

Signs of summer are evident in Potter County, with some big events happening in the upcoming days.

On Thursday afternoon, the swimming pool in Gettysburg is set to open for the season. The weather forecast for Thursday is sunny and hot, with temperatures expected to reach near 90 degrees. Pool hours are set for 1-5:30 p.m., with an evening session at 6:30-8:30. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s are expected throughout the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, the annual BBQ Bash happens at Brown’s Lodge at Whitlock Bay west of Gettysburg. Now in its third year, the outdoor event has grown with competitors coming from across South Dakota, North Dakota, and Colorado to share their grilling skills.

The competition follows Kansas City Barbeque Society rules and is considered by most teams as a warm-up for other sanctioned BBQ events throughout the summer. The primary focus is on fun and great food in a beautiful river setting, and gives people a chance to sample some of the best chicken, ribs, pulled pork, and brisket from across the midwest. So far nine teams are registered in the event, and a beer tent has been added to this year’s program. Music will play from 4-10 p.m., with winners announced at 8 p.m.

“The public is welcome to watch,” said Robin Braaten of Brown’s Lodge, adding that teams commit their own time and money to the competition. “Come out and support their efforts. Some teams do follow the circuit but any beginning team can compete side by side and learn from the veteran teams. It’s not too late to sign up by Thursday noon.” A People’s Choice award is also selected by guests at the event.

Word is that the fish are also biting, so make plans to spend some of the summer at Gettysburg.

-Molly McRoberts