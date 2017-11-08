Pop goes the relay…

Tyler Simon (Sally and Darrin) teamed up with Dakota Goebel (Kenny and Theresa) to try to pop other people’s balloons while keeping theirs inflated during one of the relay games at the FCCLA lock-in. Pictured at right, Tanner Eide (Gerri and Shon) kept a close eye on their progress. The FCCLA welcomed 42 students on Oct. 27 for a lock-in at school from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The event encouraged membership, team bonding, and a night of fun to reward the students for the good things they got done through the organization during the past year. The adviser for the FCCLA is Ms. LaNae Fuerst.