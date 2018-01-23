Positions up for local elections

Candidates are being sought to run for offices in the county, city, and school elections this year.

Aldermen are needed for four year terms on the Gettysburg City Council in Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. An aldermen is also needed for a two year term in Ward 3.

The Gettysburg School Board has two positions that will expire this year. Both are for three year terms.

Nominating petitions for both the city and school board may begin being circulated on Friday, Jan. 26 and must be filed with the city’s finance officer or school’s business manager by 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.

On the county level, there are six positions up for election. The county elections are political, so depending on who files petitions, there may be candidates running in the primary election on June 5.

The offices up for election are Potter County Commissioners from District 1, District 3, and District 4, Potter County Sheriff, Register of Deeds, and Auditor.

Petitions may be picked up at the auditor’s office on the second floor of the courthouse in Gettysburg, and must be filed by 5 p.m. on March 27.

-Molly McRoberts