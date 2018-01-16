Positions up for local elections

Voters will head to the polls this year to decide who will represent them on the Potter County Commission, Gettysburg School Board, and Gettysburg City Council.

Council vacancies

Four positions on the Gettysburg City Council are up for election in April.

Aldermen are needed for four year terms in Ward 1, Ward 2, and Ward 3. An aldermen is also needed for a two year term in Ward 3.

The incumbents are Fran Van Bockel in Ward 1, Ron Larson in Ward 2, and Adam Roseland in Ward 3, with all three being four year terms. Ryan Lake currently holds the position for the two year term in Ward 3.

Nominating petitions may be circulated beginning Jan. 26, and must be filed in the city finance office by Feb. 23. If you are interested in running but are unsure which ward you are in, contact the city office at 765-2264.

Other members currently serving on the board who are not up for election are Mayor Bill Wuttke, council members Pat Everson and Dawn Nagel.

The election will be held in conjunction with the school board on Tuesday, April 10.

School board vacancies

The Gettysburg School Board has two positions that will expire this year. Both are for three year terms. The board members who currently hold the positions are Daryn Zeigler and Brian Robbennolt.

Nominating petitions may begin being circulated on Jan. 26 and must be filed with the business manager at the school by 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Other members of the board who are not up for election this year are Matt Cronin, Kevin Geditz, Paul Kellogg, Mark Schatz, and Kenny Goebel.

County offices

According to the auditor’s office, there are six positions up for election in Potter County this year. The county elections are political, so depending on who files petitions, there may be candidates running in the primary election on June 5. All of the candidates up for election were elected as members of the Republican party.

The offices that will be up for election are Potter County Commissioners Bill Frost from District 1, Bruce Williams from District 3, and Delvin Worth from District 4, Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, Register of Deeds Elaine “Dugger” Storkson, and Auditor Shawna Shaw.

Petitions may be picked up at the auditor’s office on the second floor of the courthouse in Gettysburg. Petitions must be filed by 5 p.m. on March 27.

-Molly McRoberts