Potter County Battler state track results

Potter County had a good weekend during the State B track and field meet in Sioux Falls on May 25-27. The girls finished 10th place as a team out of the field of 46 teams, and the boys tied with Colome at 15th place out of the 40 teams. Following are the Potter County Battler results from the meet.
SDHSAA Class B State
Track & Field Meet
Thu, May 25 – Sat, May 27
Howard Wood Field
Mens Results
400 Meters Class B – Finals
5. 11 Carter Luikens
51.50aSR
Potter County
400 Meters Class B – Prelims
6. 11 Carter Luikens
51.78a
Potter County
800 Meters Class B – Finals
3. 11 Carter Luikens
2:02.70aPR
Potter County
1600 Meters Class B – Finals
6. 11 Nicholas
Schlachter
4:42.62aSR
Potter County
3200 Meters Class B – Finals
4. 11 Nicholas
Schlachter
10:14.90aSR
Potter County
4×200 Relay Class B – Prelims
18.
11 Sean Seurer
12 Tanner Frickson
10 Landon Larson
11 Carter Luikens
1:38.51a
Potter County – A
4×800 Relay Class B – Finals
17.
12 Tanner Frickson
7 Jackson Simon
11 Sean Seurer
11 Nicholas Schlachter
9:05.74a
Potter County – A
SMR 1600m Class B – Finals
7.
11 Sean Seurer
12 Tanner Frickson
11 Carter Luikens
11 Nicholas Schlachter
3:47.18a
Potter County – A
Pole Vault Class B – Finals
15. 10 Tanner Vandervorst 10-06.00PR
Potter County
Long Jump Class B – Finals
16. 10 Landon Larson
18-01.50
Potter County
Triple Jump Class B – Finals
18. 10 Landon Larson
37-02.00
Potter County
Womens Results
100 Meters Class B – Prelims
18. 9 Megan Seurer
13.42aPR
Potter County
800 Meters Class B – Finals
5. 9 Emma
Schlachter
2:22.47aPR
Potter County
13. 9 Jadyn Ahlemeier
2:28.67aPR
Potter County
1600 Meters Class B – Finals
9 Peyton Stevens
DNS
Potter County
3200 Meters Class B – Finals
12. 7 Paige Ahlemeier
12:50.12aPR
Potter County
300m Hurdles Class B – Finals
7. 9 Dannika Kaup
49.96a
Potter County
300m Hurdles Class B – Prelims 5. 9 Dannika Kaup
48.13aPR
Potter County
4×200 Relay Class B – Prelims
21.
9 Megan Seurer
10 Rayel Persoon
10 Taylyn Rausch
12 Tyler Simon
1:54.77a
Potter County – A
4×400 Relay Class B – Finals
3.
9 Dannika Kaup
10 Rayel Persoon
9 Jadyn Ahlemeier
9 Emma Schlachter
4:11.25a
Potter County – A
4×400 Relay Class B – Prelims
3.
9 Dannika Kaup
10 Rayel Persoon
9 Jadyn Ahlemeier
9 Emma Schlachter
4:13.10a
Potter County – A
4×800 Relay Class B – Finals
2.
9 Dannika Kaup
10 Rayel Persoon
9 Jadyn Ahlemeier
9 Emma Schlachter
9:56.56a
Potter County – A
SMR 1600m Class B – Finals
3.
9 Megan Seurer
10 Rayel Persoon
9 Dannika Kaup
9 Emma Schlachter
4:23.78a
Potter County – A
