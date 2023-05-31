Potter County Battler state track results

Potter County had a good weekend during the State B track and field meet in Sioux Falls on May 25-27. The girls finished 10th place as a team out of the field of 46 teams, and the boys tied with Colome at 15th place out of the 40 teams. Following are the Potter County Battler results from the meet.

See page 6 and 12 for photos.

SDHSAA Class B State

Track & Field Meet

Thu, May 25 – Sat, May 27

Howard Wood Field

Mens Results

400 Meters Class B – Finals

5. 11 Carter Luikens

51.50aSR

Potter County

400 Meters Class B – Prelims

6. 11 Carter Luikens

51.78a

Potter County

800 Meters Class B – Finals

3. 11 Carter Luikens

2:02.70aPR

Potter County

1600 Meters Class B – Finals

6. 11 Nicholas

Schlachter

4:42.62aSR

Potter County

3200 Meters Class B – Finals

4. 11 Nicholas

Schlachter

10:14.90aSR

Potter County

4×200 Relay Class B – Prelims

18.

11 Sean Seurer

12 Tanner Frickson

10 Landon Larson

11 Carter Luikens

1:38.51a

Potter County – A

4×800 Relay Class B – Finals

17.

12 Tanner Frickson

7 Jackson Simon

11 Sean Seurer

11 Nicholas Schlachter

9:05.74a

Potter County – A

SMR 1600m Class B – Finals

7.

11 Sean Seurer

12 Tanner Frickson

11 Carter Luikens

11 Nicholas Schlachter

3:47.18a

Potter County – A

Pole Vault Class B – Finals

15. 10 Tanner Vandervorst 10-06.00PR

Potter County

Long Jump Class B – Finals

16. 10 Landon Larson

18-01.50

Potter County

Triple Jump Class B – Finals

18. 10 Landon Larson

37-02.00

Potter County

Womens Results

100 Meters Class B – Prelims

18. 9 Megan Seurer

13.42aPR

Potter County

800 Meters Class B – Finals

5. 9 Emma

Schlachter

2:22.47aPR

Potter County

13. 9 Jadyn Ahlemeier

2:28.67aPR

Potter County

1600 Meters Class B – Finals

9 Peyton Stevens

DNS

Potter County

3200 Meters Class B – Finals

12. 7 Paige Ahlemeier

12:50.12aPR

Potter County

300m Hurdles Class B – Finals

7. 9 Dannika Kaup

49.96a

Potter County

300m Hurdles Class B – Prelims 5. 9 Dannika Kaup

48.13aPR

Potter County

4×200 Relay Class B – Prelims

21.

9 Megan Seurer

10 Rayel Persoon

10 Taylyn Rausch

12 Tyler Simon

1:54.77a

Potter County – A

4×400 Relay Class B – Finals

3.

9 Dannika Kaup

10 Rayel Persoon

9 Jadyn Ahlemeier

9 Emma Schlachter

4:11.25a

Potter County – A

4×400 Relay Class B – Prelims

3.

9 Dannika Kaup

10 Rayel Persoon

9 Jadyn Ahlemeier

9 Emma Schlachter

4:13.10a

Potter County – A

4×800 Relay Class B – Finals

2.

9 Dannika Kaup

10 Rayel Persoon

9 Jadyn Ahlemeier

9 Emma Schlachter

9:56.56a

Potter County – A

SMR 1600m Class B – Finals

3.

9 Megan Seurer

10 Rayel Persoon

9 Dannika Kaup

9 Emma Schlachter

4:23.78a

Potter County – A