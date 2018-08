Potter County Battlers drop season opener at home to Sully Buttes Chargers

Game stats

Sully Buttes 46

Potter County 20

Yellowstone Trail Conference at Gettysburg

Sully Buttes (1-0) 16 30 46 0 — 46

Potter County (0-1) 0 6 12 20 — 20

First quarter

SB — Cameron Ogle 40 pass from Nick Wittler (Wittler run).

SB — Wittler 1 run (Grant Johnson pass from Wittler).

Second quarter

PC — Dawson Simon 61 pass from Cole Nafziger (conversion failed).

SB — Sebastian Frost 16 pass from Wittler (Johnson pass from Wittler).

SB — Morris Hofer 17 pass from Wittler (conversion failed).

Third quarter

SB — Hofer 11 pass from Wittler (MacKenzie Weinheimer pass from Wittler).

SB — Johnson 46 interception return (Hofer pass from Wittler).

PC — Simon 80 kickoff return (conversion failed).

Fourth quarter

PC — Grant Luikens 1 run (Joe Wheeler pass from Luikens).

OFFENSE: Sully Buttes rushing 30-191 (Nick Wittler 8-101), Sully Buttes passing 11-16 for 196 (Wittler 11-16 for 196), Sully Buttes receiving 11-196 (Morris Hofer 8-126); Potter County rushing 18-34 (Cole Nafziger 7-11), Potter County passing 3-8 for 82 yards (Nafziger 1-3 for 61 yards), Potter County receiving (Simon 3-82 yards).