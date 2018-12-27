Potter County Battlers face second loss of season

By Potter County News | on December 26, 2018

Stats

Leola/Frederick 70 Potter County 62 (OT)

Lake Region Conference at Hoven

Leola/Frederick 13 9 15 20 13 — 70

Potter County 12 20 13 12 5 — 52

LEOLA/FREDERICK: Isaac Sumption 14 points, Haydn Podoll 14, Josh Hoffman 5, Trevor Sumption 11, Tanner Geffre 24, Zach Mueller 2. Totals 26 9-21 70.

POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 8 points, Calen Decker 14, Kolten Kirby 3, Shad Sharp 20, Dawson Simon 12, Dylan Drew 1, Grant Luikens 4. Totals 24 6-11 62.

3-pt FG — LF 9 (I. Sumption, Podoll 4, Hoffman, T. Sumption 3); PC 8 (Nafziger, Decker 4, Kirby, Sharp 2). Fouls — LF 12; PC 20. Fouled out — PC, Drew. Rebounds — PC 13 (Dawson 8, Sharp 6). Assists — PC 10 (Kirby 3, Simon 3). Turnovers — PC 9. Steals — PC 11 (Simon 5).

