Potter County Battlers face second loss of season

Leola/Frederick 70 Potter County 62 (OT)
Lake Region Conference at Hoven
Leola/Frederick 13 9 15 20 13 — 70
Potter County 12 20 13 12 5 — 52
LEOLA/FREDERICK: Isaac Sumption 14 points, Haydn Podoll 14, Josh Hoffman 5, Trevor Sumption 11, Tanner Geffre 24, Zach Mueller 2. Totals 26 9-21 70.
POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 8 points, Calen Decker 14, Kolten Kirby 3, Shad Sharp 20, Dawson Simon 12, Dylan Drew 1, Grant Luikens 4. Totals 24 6-11 62.
3-pt FG — LF 9 (I. Sumption, Podoll 4, Hoffman, T. Sumption 3); PC 8 (Nafziger, Decker 4, Kirby, Sharp 2). Fouls — LF 12; PC 20. Fouled out — PC, Drew. Rebounds — PC 13 (Dawson 8, Sharp 6). Assists — PC 10 (Kirby 3, Simon 3). Turnovers — PC 9. Steals — PC 11 (Simon 5).
