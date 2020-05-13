Potter County Board of Commissioners held regular meeting May 5

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

MAY 5TH, 2020

CALL TO ORDER

Chairman Zweber called the regular commissioner meeting to order. Present: Frost, Iverson, Everson & Hagny.

AMEND AGENDA

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to amend the agenda. Fairboard, Thad Beringer, added at 8:45 a.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

APPROVE APRIL 7TH, 14TH, 21,

& 28th, 2020 MINUTES

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve the minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

TRANSMITTAL CORRECTION

FOR CITIES 2017-2020

Auditor Shaw discussed the correction needed for 25% due cities.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

April payroll: COMM $3,846.10, AUD 3,835.06, TREAS 6,106.36, ST ATTN 4,965.98, GOVT 1,340.00, DOE 6,118.06, ROD 6,103.16, VA 576.94, SHERIFF 10,737.75, LIBRARY 4,039.44, EXTENSION 1,204.00, R&B 37,037.06, FEMA 553.84, AFLAC 1,251.58; BCBS 19,857.21; DEARBORN 230.82; INVESCO 25.00; SDRS 8,198.14; AMERITAS 272.64; GW BANK 19,928.46; COLONIAL BANK 664.60, SDRS 3,020.00, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 250.00; US VOYAGER 847.76,

HOVEN COOP 1,242.00, TRUE VALUE 364.56, AREA IV SENIOR NUTRITION 4,500.00, ASPIRE 2,160.00, DEPT OF HEALTH 80.00, GETTYSBURG/WHITLOCK BAY DEVEL 2,500.00, HIGH PLAINS ART COUNCIL 1,000.00, HOVEN SENIOR CENTER 3,500.00, MEDICINE ROCK SENIOR CENTER 3,500.00, NORTHEASTERN MENTAL HEALTH 2,329.00,

OAHE INC 1,000.00, PC FAIRBOARD 7,000.00, SAFE HARBOR 600.00, SDACO 122.00, SD DEPT OF LABOR 4,140.00, VENTURE 944.89, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 4,080.42, ADAM ROSELAND 19.32, AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 5,618.78 TRAVEL & CONF., AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 1,453.19, AVERA MEDICAL GROUP 95.00, BOBS RESORT, INC 53.45 SUPPLIES,

BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 199.96 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 263.36 SUPPLIES, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CHS 272.50 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 21.30 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 92.40, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,423.62, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1,275.00,

DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,301.77, DAKOTA SUPPLY 325.73 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 75.00, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION 356.94 SERVICES & FEES, EMC 1,371.00, EMC 1,500.00, EQUIPMENT BLADES INC 16,804.00 SUPPLIES, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 1,088.15, EXECUTIVE MGMT. FINANCE OFFICE 15.75,

EXECUTIVE MGMT FINANCE OFFICE 15.75, GALL’S 199.99, GAS N GOODIES 43.00, GILLUND ENTERPRISES 972.24 SUPPLIES, GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 4,708.26 REPAIRS/MAINT., HAYLEY LEIBEL 65.00, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 490.24, HUB INTERNATIONAL 1,661.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 40.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., KNITSIMPLE 42.97,

LAKE AREA DOOR 1,125.34 SUPPLIES, MANDY LUIKENS 50.00, MARSHALL & SWIFT/BOECKH, LLC 1,014.15, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 131.10, MIDWAY PARTS 925.92 SUPPLIES, MIKE’S REPAIR 93.00, MODERN MARKETING, INC 373.53, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 48.23 UTILITIES, NEW CREATIONS 461.44,

NORTHERN IMPROVEMENT 1,282.00 SUPPLIES, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 231.99, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 806.97, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 291.73 SUPPLIES, SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2,340.00, SD PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 200.00, SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 37.96, SDHSC 797.30, SECRETARY OF STATE 40.00, SERVALL 226.20,

SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 204.10 SUPPLIES, SIRCHIE 103.20, CRAIG SMITH 439.25, STAN’S 902.59 TRAVEL & CONF., STANS 39.99, TRAVIS CARLSON 326.97, US POSTAL SERVICE 430.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 1,007.20, VERIZON WIRELESS 177.18 UTILITIES, WALK-N-ROLL 958.45 REPAIRS/MAINT., WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING 145.00, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 50.00, ZUBER REFRIGERATION & HEA 450.41 SUPPLIES.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed Covid 19 and Potter County Resolution 2020-4/7.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to cancel the Potter County Resolution 202-4/7. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adopt Resolution 20-5/7. All voted aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY

RESOLUTION 2020-5/7

A RESOLUTION TO ADDRESS A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS BY RECOMMENDING CERTAIN MEASURES TO SLOW THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

Whereas, The World Health Organization has designated COVID-19 a pandemic, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared a public health emergency; and,

Whereas, The CDC has issued guidance to state and local governments and all citizens recommending steps to prevent community spread and guard against the COVID-19 outbreak; and,

Whereas, Governor Kristi Noem, through Executive Order 2020-22, ordered and directed the recommendations contained in this Resolution to all South Dakotans; and,

Whereas, it is important that control measures be taken to reduce or slow down the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect the health and safety of the Potter County residents, especially for seniors and those with underlying health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that to slow the spread and impact of COVID-19 in Potter County, the Potter County Board of Commissioners recommend that any enclosed retail business within Potter County outside of the exterior boundary of an incorporated municipality comply with Executive Order 2020-22 and the South Dakota Back to Normal Plan and specifically abide by all recommendations for social distancing.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution is deemed necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, and safety, and as an emergency measure this resolution shall become immediately effective upon approval.

Dated this 5th day of May, 2020.

Jesse Zweber

Jesse Zweber, Chair

Potter County Board of Commissioners

Attest:

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

States Attorney Smith discussed the courthouse being closed to the public. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to extend closing of the courthouse until the June 4th meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith discussed the Potter County law suit with Joan Powell. The Court ordered Powell to pay costs of $1371. The county must pay the insurance company for the deductible of $1500.

States Attorney Smith discussed GFP help with funding on the road to West Whitlock. Paul Beck was contacted and GFP only does surface repair. SA Smith suggested contacting the Governor’s office, as they may have some flexibility with money. SA Smith suggested Brosz Engineering to look at the road. Everson suggested signs to be put up to mark the area.

CINDI FORGEY

Forgey met with the commissioners. Forgey’s last day will be May 15th, 2020.

FAIRBOARD – THAD BERINGER

Beringer, on behalf of the Fairboard, discussed the repairs on the Exhibit Hall. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to pay for cement cost at $1400. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Beringer discussed the moving of the wash rack and thanked Hwy Supt Long & county for hauling gravel to the fairground.

HIGHWAY – SUPT LONG

Supt Long discussed gravel crushing and will be getting bids.

Discussion of Flat Creek bid for hauling gravel is still good from last year.

Moved by Hagny, second by Iverson to hire Gary Oaks as part-time summer maintenance All voted aye. Motion carried.

WEED & PEST FUND GRANT

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for Chairman Zweber to sign agreement between the SD Weed & Pest Control Commission and Potter County. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Mosquito contracts will be sent out.

Discussion of a culvert being washed out by Mike Kula’s. Oversize will replace the culvert.

Culverts that need replaced on section lines for discussed. Zweber stated this goes against the resolution on section lines.

Discussion of owners using Potter County’s gravel for section lines. Owner should buy from a supplier.

States Attorney will work on a resolution for gravel and culverts.

FEMA storm project was discussed. Supt Long will contact John Barber to make sure all information has been turned in and send copy to commissioners.

COMMUNITY ACCESS GRANT

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to apply for the Community Access Grant for the airport road. All voted aye. Motion carried.

LIBRARY

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost for part-time summer employment for the library to increase hours to 200 to 350 if needed. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed checkpoints due to the covid pandemic.

Next Walworth jail meeting is May 12th at 10:00 a.m.

EQUALIZATION HEARINGS

CONSOLIDATED

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as County Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the Consolidated Board of Equalization.

#1. James Genzler filed an appeal on property located S2 Lot 3, All Lot 4 25’, Lot 5 Block 1 Potts Addition. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower from $146,061 to $124,729. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2. Mike Kenton filed an appeal on property located E1/2, NW1/4, NE ¼, SE1/4 Hagny Cabin. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to keep assessment the same at $61,654. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#3. Deborah Karpen filed an appeal on property WW Resort 10A in S2S2SENE 8-118-78, 143 Walleye Ave. Moved by Pat, seconded by Frost to lower from $145,672 to $105,000. Roll Call: Frost-aye, Everson – aye, Iverson – aye, Hagny-nay, & Zweber – nay. Motion carried

#4. Michael Schlachter filed an appeal on property Lot 11 & S2 of Lot 12 R&D Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $311,676 to $289,481. Roll call: Frost-aye, Everson-aye, Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye & Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

#5. John Zuber filed an appeal on property Lots 8 & 9 block 13, Western Addition. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower assessment $184,904 to $135,980. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#6. Larry Shoup filed an appeal on property W360 of Lot 1, Smith’s Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to lower assessment $301,729 to $237,808. Roll call: Iverson-aye, Hagny-aye, Everson-aye, Frost-nay & Zweber-nay. Motion carried.

#7. Janet Goeke Cronin filed an appeal on property 1-77-1, 0-0, 53-1, Burwell Cronin Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to lower assessment $360,666 to $270,536. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#8. Janet Goeke Cronin filed an appeal on property 22-0-8-118-78-1-0, 59, 53-2. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower assessment $81,884 to $50,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#9. Matthew Cronin filed an appeal on property W2NE less Burwell-Cronin Addition SE of W2, NE & less Industrial Lot 1 NE 26-118-76. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to leave the same at $1,095,088. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#10. Kevin Logan filed an appeal on property Lots 1 & 2, Block 27, Bryson’s addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower assessment $123,867 to $79,941. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#11. Kevin Logan filed an appeal on property Lots 7 &8, Block 61, WTLCO addition. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower assessment $447,269 to $386,811. Roll call: Everson-aye, Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye, Zweber-aye, & Frost-nay. Motion carried.

#12. Susanne Conradie filed an appeal on property S2 of Lot 7 plus vacated alley Block 85, WTLCO Addition. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to lower assessment $62,059 to $42,829. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#13. Brian Worth filed an appeal on property Lot 3A Burwell-Cronin Addition. Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to lower assessment $344,708 to $285,374. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#14. Erika Rath filed an appeal on property Lot 2, Block 34 Bryson Addition. Moved by Frost, seconded Hagny to lower assessment $57,564 to $43,400. Everson-abstain from voting, Frost-aye, Hagny-aye, Iverson-aye, & Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN AS

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to adjourn as a Board of Equalization and convene as Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

