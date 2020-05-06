Potter County Board of Equalization met on April 28

POTTER COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

April 28, 2020

Chairman Zweber called an adjourn meeting of the Potter County Board of Commissioners to order at 8:00 A.M. in the Court Room at the Courthouse. Other Commissioners present: Iverson, Everson, Frost & Hagny.

HIGHWAY

ROAD LIMITS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to remove road limits on Wednesday April 29, 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GRAVEL

Tabled until May 5th, 2020 meeting.

CONSOLIDATED BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to adjourn as a Board of County Commissioners and convene as County Board of Equalization. All voted aye. Motion carried. Each member signed the oath to fairly and impartially perform their duties as a member of the Consolidated Board of Equalization.

#1. James & Wendy Smith filed an appeal on property located on Lots 13 & 14, block 28 Bryson Addn. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower $341,879 to $278,144. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#2. Delton Woodford filed an appeal on property located on Lots 1 & 2, Block 69, Platt’s Addition. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to lower from $291,208 to $230,118. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#3. Stan Hunnel filed an appeal on property located on Lots 3 & 4 block 9, Houck’s replat. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower from $172,687 to $156,131. Frost – aye, Zweber –aye, Iverson – aye, and Frost – aye, Everson – nay. Motion carried.

#4. Brian Robbennolt filed an appeal on property located on Lot 2, Block 4 Burdick’s Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to lower from $492,997 to $360,492. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#5. Cindy Frost filed an appeal on property located on S2 of Lot 2, Block 2 Burdick’s Addition. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower from $19,433 to $18,331. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#6. Cindy Frost filed an appeal on property located E95” of Lots 10, 11, &12 Block 15 Original Town. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower from $40,477 to $29,447. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#7. Cindy Frost filed an appeal on property located on W67’ of Lot 1 Block 2 Burdick’s Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to lower from $106,646 to $75,536. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#8. Karen Willey filed an appeal on property located on Lots 3, Block 3, Brower’s Addn. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $84,814 to $64,837. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#9. Mark Schatz filed an appeal on property located on Lot 7 & 8, Block 33, Bryson Addn. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to lower from $202,425 to $182,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

10. Pat Everson filed an appeal on property located on E 30’ of Lot 3 & all of Lot 4, Block 2 Brower’s Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $235,105 to $230,321. Frost aye, Hagny – aye, Zweber – aye, & Iverson – aye. Everson abstained. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#11. Roy Combellick filed an appeal on property located on Lot 10, Block 18 Bryson Addn. Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to lower from $86,834 to $67,005. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#12. Karl Nagel filed an appeal on property located on Lot 8, Block 31 Bryson Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to lower from $144,856 to $103,883. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#13. Jason Nagel filed an appeal on property located on E90’ of Lot 10 Block 69 Platt’s Addition. Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to lower from $43,129 to $28,667. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#14. Dayle Sundberg filed an appeal on property located on Lot 7 & 8 Block 8, Schlachter addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to lower from $36,088 to $25,380. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#15. Robert J. Willey filed an appeal on property located on 2nd addition Tract 17. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to leave as local board recommendation at $37,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#16. Melissa Alexander filed an appeal on property located on Lots 3 & 4 Block 86 WTLCO addition. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower from $156,091 to $116,139. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#17. Devyn Lemler filed an appeal on property located on E75’ & Vac W2 of Iowa St & E2 Vac Iowa St abutting Lot 2 Block 2 block 1 Brower’s addition. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower from $224,181 to $187,983. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#18. Dan Lemler filed an appeal on property located on W2 of N50 of Lot 3 & N50’ of Lot 4 Block 13 Schlachter’s addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $115,157 to $69,948. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#19. Gary & Sandy Nagel filed an appeal on property located on All of lot 9 & W1/2 Lot 10 Block 12 Schlachter’s addition. Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to lower from $170,062 to $90,176. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#20. Ron Tobin filed an appeal on property located on Lot 23 & 24 Block 59 WTLCO Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $29,573 to $13,703. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#21. Mark Kulla’s filed an appeal on property located on Lots 3, 4 & 5 Stark’s Addition. Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to lower from $123,536 to $93,078. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#22. Deborah Karpen filed an appeal on property located on WW Resort 10A in S2S2SENE 8-118-78, 143 Walleye Ave. Tabled to May 5th 2020 meeting.

#23. Florian Drexler filed an appeal on property located on Lots 1 & 6 Thorns Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $144,392 to $103,161. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#24. Joy Penrod filed an appeal on property located on Lot 3 & S2 of Lot 4, Block 18 Bryson’s addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $89,824 to $52,975. All voted aye. Motion carried.

#25. Joy Penrod filed an appeal on property located on E2 of Lot 11 & all Lot 12, Block 64 Platt’s Addition. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to lower from $41,717 to $24,680. All voted aye. Motion carried

#26. Joy Penrod filed an appeal on property located on E70’ of Lots 11 & 12, Block 20 WTLCO Addn. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to lower from $62,374 to $34,302. All voted aye. Motion carried

#27. Joy Penrod filed an appeal on property located on Lots 1 & 2, Block 83 WTLCO Addn. Moved by Everson, seconded by Iverson to lower from $118,769 to $80,089. All voted aye. Motion carried

#28. Daniel Hunnel filed an appeal on property located on Lot 2, Block 77 WTLCO Addn. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to lower from $86,598 to $73,970. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion on an appeal that was not turned into the assessor’s office.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny for DOE Roseland to correct clerical error on record #1510 Michael Jager. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN AS BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn as a Board of Equalization and convene as Board of County Commissioners. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of guidance for the covid pandemic. Tabled until the May meeting.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

