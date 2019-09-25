Potter County brings home top honors from cross country meet in Wakpala

Potter County took home both team championships for varsity boys and girls from the Wakpala River Run on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The cross country teams are coached by Jessica Larson and Chuck Seuer. Following are the results from the event.
Boys Varsity Individual
1st Tracy Brown, Wakpala
2nd Ethan Pitlick, Potter County
3rd Brayden Schlachter, Potter County
4th Nicholas Schlachter, Potter County
5th Seth Sharp, Potter County
6th Palmer Fox, Wakpala
7th Xyle Altora, McIntosh
8th Gage Anderson, Lemmon
9th Zachary Moran, Wakpala
10th Mikal Flying Bye, Wakpala
11th Logan Dreiske, Lemmon
12th Tristian Parisien, Wakpala
13th Jacob Moran, Wakpala
Girls Varsity
1st Brooklyn Uses Arrow, Little Eagle
2nd Allie Kohn, Lemmon
3rd Emilie Larson, Potter County
4th Rayel Persoon, Potter County
5th Emily Faughn, Lemmon
6th Kimberly Hageman, Potter County
7th Mikailah Brave, Lemmon
8th Sophie Portscheller, Lemmon
9th Kelly Lynch, Lemmon
Boys Junior Varsity
1st Stetson Cavanaugh, Tiospaye Topa
2nd Sean Seurer, Potter County
3rd Kris Meeter, Tiospaye Topa
4th Hunter Eide, Potter County
5th Tanner Eide, Potter County
6th Clayton Brown Otter, McIntosh
Junior Girls Varsity
1st Karly Riley, Lemmon
2nd Anna Stuwe, Potter County
3rd Meika Mckee, Wakpala
4th Tyleigha Parisien, Wakpala
5th Jae Eun Seo, Potter County
Junior High Boys
1st Cash Schiley, Lemmon
2nd Ethan Amick, Potter County
3rd Nathan Penfield, Lemmon
4th Will Pazie
5th Brooks Foss, Lemmon
Junior High Girls
1st Quinn Butler, Lemmon
2nd Emma Schlachter, Potter County
3rd Chel Odenbach, Lemmon
4th Ashlyn Foss, Lemmon
5th Jadey Byre, Lemmon
6th Tylene Hawk Bear, Wakpala
7th Danica Demarris, Wakpala
8th Gracie Tennant, Lemmon
