Potter County brings home top honors from cross country meet in Wakpala

Potter County took home both team championships for varsity boys and girls from the Wakpala River Run on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The cross country teams are coached by Jessica Larson and Chuck Seuer. Following are the results from the event.

Boys Varsity Individual

1st Tracy Brown, Wakpala

2nd Ethan Pitlick, Potter County

3rd Brayden Schlachter, Potter County

4th Nicholas Schlachter, Potter County

5th Seth Sharp, Potter County

6th Palmer Fox, Wakpala

7th Xyle Altora, McIntosh

8th Gage Anderson, Lemmon

9th Zachary Moran, Wakpala

10th Mikal Flying Bye, Wakpala

11th Logan Dreiske, Lemmon

12th Tristian Parisien, Wakpala

13th Jacob Moran, Wakpala

Girls Varsity

1st Brooklyn Uses Arrow, Little Eagle

2nd Allie Kohn, Lemmon

3rd Emilie Larson, Potter County

4th Rayel Persoon, Potter County

5th Emily Faughn, Lemmon

6th Kimberly Hageman, Potter County

7th Mikailah Brave, Lemmon

8th Sophie Portscheller, Lemmon

9th Kelly Lynch, Lemmon

Boys Junior Varsity

1st Stetson Cavanaugh, Tiospaye Topa

2nd Sean Seurer, Potter County

3rd Kris Meeter, Tiospaye Topa

4th Hunter Eide, Potter County

5th Tanner Eide, Potter County

6th Clayton Brown Otter, McIntosh

Junior Girls Varsity

1st Karly Riley, Lemmon

2nd Anna Stuwe, Potter County

3rd Meika Mckee, Wakpala

4th Tyleigha Parisien, Wakpala

5th Jae Eun Seo, Potter County

Junior High Boys

1st Cash Schiley, Lemmon

2nd Ethan Amick, Potter County

3rd Nathan Penfield, Lemmon

4th Will Pazie

5th Brooks Foss, Lemmon

Junior High Girls

1st Quinn Butler, Lemmon

2nd Emma Schlachter, Potter County

3rd Chel Odenbach, Lemmon

4th Ashlyn Foss, Lemmon

5th Jadey Byre, Lemmon

6th Tylene Hawk Bear, Wakpala

7th Danica Demarris, Wakpala

8th Gracie Tennant, Lemmon