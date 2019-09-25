Potter County Cross Country Invitational results

2019 Potter County XC Invitational 9/21/2019
Girls 3000 Meter Run Middle School
2, Schlachter, Emma, Potter County, 13:44.18
Girls 4000 Meter Run Junior Varsity
15, Stuwe, Anna, Potter County, 23:29.87
Girls 5k Run CC Varsity
8, Persoon, Rayel, Potter County, 22:21.62 5; 12, Crook, Tori, Potter County, 23:04.94
Girls Team Results
1, Ipswich, 1:03:20.80; 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 1:05:29.07; 3, Potter County, 1:08:13.35; 4, Wolsey-Wessington, 1:13:21.63
Boys 4000 Meter Run Junior Varsity
2, Seurer, Sean, Potter County, 16:24.53; 11, Eide, Tanner, Potter County, 17:44.12; 14, Eide, Hunter, Potter County, 18:20.45
Boys 5k Run CC Varsity
10, Pitlick, Ethan, Potter County, 18:42.05; 17, Schlachter, Brayden, Potter County, 19:27.54; 18, Schlachter, Nicholas, Potter County, 19:35.17; 19, Sharp, Seth, Potter County, 19:54.56
Boys Team Results
1, Ipswich, 54:50.40; 2, Timber Lake, 55:45.85; 3, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 57:14.71; 4, Potter County, 57:44.76; 5, Faulkton Area, 58:01.87; 6, Sully Buttes, 59:28.98; 7, Wolsey-Wessington, 1:00:51.26; 8, Wakpala, 1:01:38.16; 9, Herreid/Selby Area, 1:02:57.35; 10, Takini, 1:11:33.64
Leave a Reply