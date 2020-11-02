Potter County Cross Country team competes at State Meet Oct. 24

The Potter County Battler cross country team headed to the State Meet in Rapid City, where they beat the bad weather and ran in the even on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The girls headed into the event after winning the second place trophy in the Region 4B meet, with all of the team making it to the big race. Overall, the girls finished ninth as a team out of the 20 full teams competing. Two of the boys also ran at state, with Nicholas Schlachter finishing in 21st place.

The team is led by Coach Jessica Larson. Following are the places and times for the runners from Potter County.

Girls: Emma Schlachter 28th 21:38; Jadyn Ahlemeier 46th 22:06; Rayel Persoon 50th 22:10; Kimberly Hageman 117th 26:07; Anna Stuwe 119th 27:36

Boys: Nicholas Schlachter 21st 18:23; Ethan Pitlick 77th 20:01