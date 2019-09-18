Potter County Deputy McClain retires

Long time Potter County Deputy Sheriff Alan McClain will retire from full-time law enforcement service this week after a 41 year career in various South Dakota agencies. Twenty-two of those years were with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office in Gettysburg.

Deputy McClain started in Potter County under Sheriff Gerald Simon in November 1997 as a certified law enforcement officer. He served five years as Potter County Sheriff upon the resignation of Sheriff Marlin Miner in 2005.

Prior to that he brought experience from Walworth County as full time county jailer and part time deputy sheriff, as well as part time Selby City Officer. He also served in Whitewood, SD as Police Chief, Corson County Sheriff and Deputy in McIntosh, and began his career as Mcintosh Police Chief in 1978, having obtained his State Certification early in 1979 at the age of 26. He was a certified volunteer firefighter in McIntosh for 13 years, and a charter member EMT-A of the McIntosh Ambulance Service.

He has served Potter County as the Rural 911 Addressing Coordinator since 1997, Assistant Emergency Manager for many years under Cheryl Sautner, Local Emergency Planning Committee Chairman for many years, and Deputy Coroner this past year. He is also the Sheriff’s IT/computer specialist. He holds certifications in various levels of FEMA Incident Command Structure.

Deputy McClain was born in McLaughlin, SD but spent his school years in the suburbs of Milwaukee, WI. He became interested in community service in the mid 1970s and there he worked with Explorer Scouting and a major Citizen-Band emergency radio organization where he got a taste of emergency services, security operations, and Advanced First Aid care. A few years after his parents moved back to Mobridge, he followed, hoping to get into Law Enforcement in a rural setting.

Deputy McClain has offered his services, as needed, to the Sheriff on a part-time basis and intends to remain in Gettysburg during his retirement. He also has the distinction of, at nearly 41 consecutive years, being one of the longest continually certified law officers in South Dakota.

An open house will be held in his honor at the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg on Friday, Sept. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.