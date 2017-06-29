Potter County Fair starts Saturday

The 93rd annual Potter County Fair will run Saturday through Tuesday, Aug. 6-9 at the fairgrounds located on the east side of Gettysburg.

This year there are a number of events, starting with exhibit entries and judging at the fairgrounds on Saturday morning. The old time tractor pull will be held that afternoon, and carnival games with prizes for kids takes place during the afternoon.

On Saturday night the crowning of the 4-H royalty happens at the fairgrounds, followed by a robotics demonstration and a dance.

Sunday starts off with the community church service followed by a BBQ and the EMT powerlift exhibit. A demolition derby and bull ride will provide some big action on Sunday, too, which includes a candy throw and frisbee toss. A watermelon feed will also be hosted that day.

Free inflatable bouncers for the kids will be at the fair on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A brat feed will top off the Monday night events at 5:30.

Livestock shows and sales are the main event on Tuesday, with a BBQ dinner that evening at 6 p.m.

A fundraiser for the Gettysburg Medical Center Foundation is back this year. Folks can buy a chance to play Cow Pattie Bingo to get a spot on the board. The board is made up of 2×2 foot square pieces of land. At noon on Tuesday a “Bingo Bessie/Bobbie” will be chosen from the cattle barn to be released onto the marked field. The “owner” of the square where the “cow pattie” lands wins a cash prize. The winner will be announced at the Tuesday night BBQ. Proceeds go to the local medical center.

Monday and Tuesday afternoon demonstrations will be presented on grain engulfment rescues.

This year as an added attraction, the fair board has decided to put up brands on the back of the grandstand. Anyone with a recorded brand for livestock can pay a fee to have their brand burned on the board. Bring your electric branding iron or fire branding iron and the fair board plans to do the branding throughout the four days of the fair. Saturday the tractor pull is a good time to take in the pull and get your brand up on the board, or Sunday when taking in the demolition derby or bull ride. The fair board urges folks to come a little early, bring your branding iron and check book, and have some fun. Monday from 4-5:30 p.m. is set aside for branding, and the same will happen on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.

There have been some improvements done to the fairgrounds, and this year be sure to come out to see the new addition to the covered show ring. There is more shade for the meals and room to sit and visit with friends.

