Potter County Fair starts Saturday

The 95th annual Potter County Fair will run Saturday through Tuesday, Aug. 4-7 at the fairgrounds located on the east side of Gettysburg. This year’s fair is dedicated to the Gail Larson family. Gail, who died earlier this year, was instrumental in helping with the fair throughout her lifetime and organizing the annual church service.

This year there are a number of events, starting with exhibit entries and judging at the fairgrounds on Saturday morning. The old time tractor pull will be held that afternoon, which is free to the public. The Digi Easel interactive display will be at the conservation building.

This year a 4H king will be chosen during coronation to reign over the fair. That will happen at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the exhibit building.

Sunday starts off with the community church service followed by a BBQ. A demolition derby and bull ride will provide some action on Sunday, too, which includes a candy throw.

Free inflatable bouncers for the kids will be at the fair on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A brat feed will top off the Monday night events at 5:30, and at 6 p.m. Senator Justin Cronin will address fair goers at the show arena.

Livestock shows and sales are the main event on Tuesday, with a BBQ dinner sponsored that evening at 6 p.m. by the fair board, Gettysburg Chamber, and Hoven Service Club.

A fundraiser for the Gettysburg Medical Center Foundation is back this year. Folks can buy a chance to play Cow Pattie Bingo to get a spot on the board. The board is made up of 2×2 foot square pieces of land. At noon on Tuesday a “Bingo Bessie/Bobbie” will be chosen from the cattle barn to be released onto the marked field. The owner of the square where the cow pattie lands wins a cash prize. The winner will be announced at the Tuesday night BBQ. Proceeds go to the local medical center.

Again this year the fair board has decided to put up brands on the back of the grandstand. Anyone with a recorded brand for livestock can pay a fee to have their brand burned on the board. Bring your electric branding iron or fire branding iron and the fair board plans to do the branding on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The fair board urges folks to bring your branding iron and check book, and have some fun. Monday from 4-5:30 p.m. is set aside for branding, and the same will happen on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.

There will also be a silent auction fundraiser at the PC Conservation Building throughout the fair, with proceeds helping to defray medical expenses for the district secretary Kimberly Nauman Schweiss, who is undergoing brain surgery next month.

-Molly McRoberts