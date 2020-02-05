Potter County farmers benefit from dividends

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) is returning $1,375,000 in cash-back dividends to agricultural producers in Potter County.

Eligible customer-owners served by FCSAmerica in West Central South Dakota received a total of $15,557,000 in 2019 cash-back dividends. Across the state of South Dakota, eligible customer-owners received cash-back dividends of $51 million.

FCSAmerica is distributing $260 million in 2019 cash-back dividends to eligible customer-owners in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. This brings the amount of net earnings FCSAmerica has returned to customers since 2004 to $2 billion.

The cash-back dividend for 2019 is the largest to date. FCSAmerica spokesman said they are proud to have the financial strength to share more of their net earnings with customer-owners in the challenging time for agriculture.

The 2019 cash-back dividend equates to 100 basis points, or 1.0 percent of eligible average daily loan balances. The more eligible loan business customers have with the cooperative, the more they benefit financially through cash-back dividends.

For more information on the 2019 cash-back dividend, including county-by-county distributions, visit powerofownership.com or contact FCS America in Mobridge at 845-7224 or Mobridge@fcsamerica.com.