Potter County golfers finish up season at state meet

Potter County Battler golfers, under the direction of Coach Keith Scott, competed in the State B golf meet held at Prairie Winds Golf Club, Watertown on June 4-5.

The boys finished in 19th place as a team with a score of 303-290—593.

Individual placings were a tie for 35th place between Shad Sharp, Potter County, 91-83—174 and Payton Foxley, Platte-Geddes, 88-86; a tie at 95th between Taylor Frost, Potter County, 99-100—199 and Collin Fiedler, Selby Area, 94-105; 111th place was Jaydon Goebel, Potter County, 113-107—220; and at 114th place was Nathanael Tanner, Potter County, 168-151—319.

The girls placed in 34th for Karen Smith, Potter County, 106-97—203; a tie for 68th place between Loretta Simon, Potter County, 115-112—227 and Dixie Ehlers, Phillip 112-115—227.