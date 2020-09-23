Potter County hosts annual cross country meet

The Gettysburg Country Club provided the backdrop for the annual Potter County Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 19. Runners from across the region came to town to take part in the event. Following are the results from the Potter County participants.

Potter County XC Invitational 9/19/2020

Girls 3k Run CC Middle School

Results: 1 Ahlemeier, Jadyn 7 Potter County 14:14.92, 12 Stevens, Peyton 7 Potter County 17:03.77

Boys 3k Run CC Middle School

Results: 5 Amick, Ethan 7 Potter County 14:25.27, 10 Persoon, Kenden 6 Potter County 15:30.11

Girls 5k Run CC Varsity

Results: 5 Persoon, Rayel 8 Potter County 22:40.48, 8 Schlachter, Emma 7 Potter County 23:09.74, 16 Hageman, Kimberly 11 Potter County 25:49.45

Boys 6k Run CC Varsity

Results: 3 Pitlick, Ethan 12 Potter County 22:09.23, 8 Schlachter, Nicholas 9 Potter County 23:10.76, 14 Schlachter, Brayden 12 Potter County 24:06.11, 25 Stuwe, Lincoln 12 Potter County 26:14.89

Girls 4k Run CC Junior Varsity

Results: 8 Stuwe, Anna 11 Potter County 20:06.22

Boys 4k Run CC Junior Varsity

Results: 3 Seurer, Sean 9 Potter County 17:25.56, 4 Eide, Tanner 9 Potter County 17:48.38