Potter County Library

The Library Board has recommended to close the library to walk-in traffic. They are open for curb-side pickup and drop-off orders. Please call the library at 765-9518 and have your list of books and dvds prepared ahead of time that you would like to check out. They ask that you stay on the line while they fill your order. When you are ready to pickup, please call and they will leave them at the door or bring them to you in your vehicle. Puzzles are not being circulated at this time.