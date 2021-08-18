Potter County motor grader bids open

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota will receive bids until 12:00 Noon on September 3rd, 2021 for a motor grader with snow equipment from the source well bid. Bids envelopes should be marked for the items being bid and mailed or delivered to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442.

Such bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Potter County Courthouse at 12:00 Noon at the September 7, 2021 Commission meeting.

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to accept any bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County.

For additional information or for a copy of the specification sheet contact Brad Saltsman, Potter County Highway Superintendent (605) 769-1011.

by order of Potter County Commissioners

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Published three times at the total approximate cost of $31.66.

-081921-090221