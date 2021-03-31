Potter County real estate foreclosure sale at courthouse on April 14

IN THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA,

COUNTY OF POTTER

IN CIRCUIT COURT,

SIXTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT

U.S. Bank National Association,

Plaintiff,

v.

Rocki Maynard, and any person in possession,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE

ON FORECLOSURE

CIVIL NUMBER: 53CIV20-000005

A Non-Monetary Judgment of Foreclosure was entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants, which judgment was filed with the Clerk of Courts of Potter County, South Dakota, on December 3, 2020 in the amount of $82,102.84, for the foreclosure of a real estate mortgage.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to said judgment that the real property described in the Real Estate Mortgage dated July 3, 2014 and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds of Potter County, South Dakota, on July 3, 2014, in Book 147 of Mortgages, at Page 166-175, as Instrument Number 131643 which Rocki Maynard, mortgagor, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Great Western Bank, its successors and assigns, mortgagee, for the property located at 401 E Garfield Ave, Gettysburg, SD 57442, and legally described as:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8) and Nine (9), Block Eighty (80), Western Town Lot Company’s Addition to the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, which premises are sometimes described as Lot 7, 8 and 9, Block 80, in the Plat entitled Blocks Seventy-Five (75) to Eighty-Two (82), inclusive, and Outlot “G” to the Town of Gettysburg, South Dakota

in order to realize the amount of the above-referenced judgment, plus interest accruing thereafter on said amount, together with the costs and expenses of sale, will be sold subject to redemption as provided by law as one parcel of land at public auction, subject to easements and restrictions of record, to the highest bidder for cash under the direction of the Potter County Sheriff, at the main entrance of the Potter County Courthouse located at 201 South Exene, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442, on April 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2021

SHERIFF OF POTTER COUNTY

By /s/ Curtis Hamburger

Name: Curtis Hamburger

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

By /s/ Zachary Nesbit

Zachary Nesbit

Attorneys for Plaintiff

376 East 400 South, Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Tel: 801-355-2886

Email: zach@hwmlawfirm.com

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $52.85.

-031121-0318