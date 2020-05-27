Potter County seeks bids for gravel

Notice to bidders

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota will receive sealed bids until 8:00 a.m., July 7, 2020 crushing and stockpiling material 9 miles south and 12 miles east of Gettyburg at the Goebel pit. Sealed bid envelopes should be marked for the items being bid and mailed or delivered to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. Such bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Potter County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. at the July 7, 2020 meeting.

1. 30,000 ton of 3/4 surfacing gravel.

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to accept any bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County.

For additional information contact J.D. Long Potter County Highway Superintendent 605-765-4450.

By order of Potter County Commissioners

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $21.20

-052820-060420