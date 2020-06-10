Potter County seeks bids for motor grader

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota will receive bids until 8:00 am July 7th for a motor grader with snow equipment from the source well bid. Bids envelopes should be marked for the items being bid and mailed or delivered to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442.

Such bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Potter County Courthouse at the July meeting.

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to accept any bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County. For additional information contact J.D. Long Potter County Highway Superintendent 605-765-4450

By order of Potter County Commissioners

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $19.04

-061120-061820