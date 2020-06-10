Potter County seeks bids for mowers

By Potter County News | on June 10, 2020

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

FOR 2021 MOWING SEASON

The Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota will receive bids  until 8:00 am July 7th for 4 or more mowing tractors to rent for up to total  accumulating hours 1800 hours. Bids envelopes should be marked for the items being bid and mailed or delivered to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene Street, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442 

Such bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Potter County Courthouse at the July meeting. 

The Potter County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or to accept any bids which it deems to be in the best interest of Potter County. 

For additional information contact J.D. Long Potter County Highway Superintendent 605-765-4450 

By order of Potter County Commissioners 

Shawna Shaw 

Potter County Auditor

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $20.48

-061120-061820

