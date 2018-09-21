Potter County sign replacement project underway

The stakes posted along Potter County’s roads are part of a county-wide signing project that is getting underway this month.

According to Potter County Highway Superintendent Steve Smith, a federal program, at no cost to the county, will put up signs along all of the county roads and in the towns in every county in the U.S. The project has been in the works for several years, and it is now Potter County’s turn.

The stakes are not necessarily where the signs will be exactly located, but are a guideline for the three crews who will be putting signs in place. The new signs must meet federal specifications for uniform location and reflectivity codes. The sign layout and locations are designed in accordance with the current Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) to comply with federal regulations.

Street signs, delineators, and all regulatory signs will be replaced in order to meet specific federal guidelines.

The signing project will start in the northwest corner of the county and crews will work east, then north to south with the four towns in the county being done after the county roads are completed. The completion date for the project is Nov. 16.

A news release from the SD Department of Transportation reported that the prime contractor for the $677,730 project is Hamm Contracting, LLC from Marion.

For road construction information check online at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

-Molly McRoberts