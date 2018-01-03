Potter County teams bring home wins from Big Bo Classic

Stats
Big Bo Classic at Wolsey
POTTER COUNTY (3-2): Cole Nafziger 4 2-3 10, Kolten Kirby 4 0-0 12, Ben Krueger 4 2-3 12, Dawson Simon 6 1-4 13, Calen Decker 5 0-0 13, Shad Sharp 2 0-3 4. Totals 25 5-13 64.
JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-4): Ryan Wager 4 0-1 8, Josh Wietiny 6 2-3 18, Michael Waldner 3 3-4 10, Darrian Hood 3 0-4 6, Braden Held 1 0-0 3, Zach Hofer 3 0-0 9. Totals 20 5-12 54.
Potter County 22 34 45 64
James Valley Christian 9 26 40 54
3-point field goals — Kirby 4, Krueger 2, Decker 3, Wietiny 4, Waldner, Held, Hofer 3. Total fouls — Potter County 16; James Valley Christian 14. Rebounds — James Valley Christian 26 (Hood 10). Turnovers — James Valley Christian 19.
Lady Battlers
Potter County 59
James Valley Christian 24
POTTER COUNTY (1-4): Jenna Robbennolt 1 3-6 5, Delanie Larson 1 0-0 2, Kori Hansen 5 1-2 12, Samantha Stethem 4 2-5 11, Karen Smith 6 2-3 15, Paige Worth 2 0-1 5, Kayla Sautner 1 0-0 2, Klohe Wanner 2 0-0 4, Hope Rausch 1 1-2 3, Abbie Larson 0 0-1 0. Totals 23 9-20 59.
JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-4): Avery Shumaker 1 0-2 2, Karilyn Wietiny 2 0-3 4, Elizabeth Mendel 1 0-0 3, Summer Gross 0 2-3 2, Josalyn Wipf 2 0-0 4, Breanna Held 2 4-4 8, Courtney Shumaker 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 7-14 24.
Potter County 20 29 39 59
James Valley Christian 2 10 15 24
3-point field goals — Hansen, Stethem, Smith, Worth, Mendel. Total fouls — Potter County 19; James Valley Christian 17. Rebounds — Potter County 21 (Stethem 5, Robbennolt 5); James Valley Christian 24 (Gross 8). Turnovers — Potter County 9; James Valley Christian 30.
