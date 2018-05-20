Potter County track team competes in Pierre

Potter County Battler tracksters were able to head to Pierre last week to participate in the Capital City Qualifier meet on Tuesday, May 8.

Cold and wet weather has shortened up the spring track season, but teams have been able to sidestep the weather and get out during the past couple weeks.

Following are the results from the meet.

Pierre

Girls Results

3200 Meter Run

1 Larson, Emilie Potter County 13:49.55

100 Meter Hurdles

1 Pitlick, Autumn Potter County 16.89

100 Meter Dash

2, Robbennolt, Jenna, Potter County, 13.79; 6, Stethem, Samantha, Potter County, 14.98; 11, Larson, Abbie, Potter County, 15.34; 12, Kaiser, Kendra, Potter County, 15.67

1600 Meter Run

1, Larson, Delanie, Potter County, 6:10.97; 3, Larson, Emilie, Potter County, 6:23.77

400 Meter Dash

2, Schatz, Makaivry, Potter County, 1:07.46; 3, Zhecheva, Nadia, Potter County, 1:10.08

300 Meter Hurdles

1, Pitlick, Autumn, Potter County, 49.88

800 Meter Run

1, Goebel, Dakota, Potter County, 2:44.35; 2, Lake, Kristie, Potter County, 2:45.31; 3, Larson, Delanie, Potter County, 2:46.20; 5, Zhecheva, Nadia, Potter County, 2:55.28

200 Meter Dash

1, Robbennolt, Jenna, Potter County, 28.79; 2, Schatz, Makaivry, Potter County, 28.85; 6, Wanner, Khloe, Potter County, 30.91; 9, Larson, Abbie, Potter County, 31.37; 14, Kaiser, Kendra, Potter County, 33.16

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

2, Potter County, 4:33.45, Lake, Kristie; Larson, Delanie; Goebel, Dakota; Pitlick, Autumn

Pole Vault

2, Schatz, Makaivry, Potter County, 8-06.00

Discus Throw

3, Stethem, Samantha, Potter County, 103-10

Long Jump

3, Larson, Emilie, Potter County, 13-08.50

Triple Jump

7, Lake, Kristie, Potter County, 28-10.00

Shot Put

17, Worth, Paige, Potter County, 25-04.00

Boys

100 Meter Dash

1, Simon, Dawson, Potter County, 11.52; 4, Krueger, Ben, Potter County, 12.20; 9, Pitlick, Ethan, Potter County, 12.34; 26, Drew, Dylan, Potter County, 13.64

1600 Meter Run

7, Schlachter, Brayden, Potter County, 5:40.51

400 Meter Dash

1, Simon, Dawson, Potter County, 53.09; 5, Pitlick, Ethan, Potter County, 57.52 3; 8, Krueger, Ben, Potter County, 58.13 3; 10, Nafziger, Cole, Potter County, 58.34; 16, Weller, Gage, Potter County, 1:01.42; 18, Kaup, Connor, Potter County, 1:03.97; 20, Zweber, Rylee, Potter County, 1:05.44

800 Meter Run

8, Schlachter, Brayden, Potter County, 2:32.40

200 Meter Dash

26, Kaup, Connor, Potter County, 27.23; 29, Weller, Gage, Potter County, 27.35; 31, Zweber, Rylee, Potter County, 28.38; 32, Drew, Dylan, Potter County, 28.54

4×400 Meter Relay

1, Potter County, 3:49.89, Pitlick, Ethan; Nafziger, Cole; Krueger, Ben; Simon, Dawson

Pole Vault

8, Kaup, Connor, Potter County, 7-06.00

Discus Throw

7, Worth, Preston, Potter County, 109-03

Long Jump

6, Weller, Gage, Potter County, 17-00.00

Triple Jump

4, Weller, Gage, Potter County, 35-05.50

Shot Put

9, Worth, Preston, Potter County, 36-03.00