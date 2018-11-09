Potter County
Unofficial General Election Results
69% Voter Turnout
1,220 ballots cast out of 1,754 total register voters
Ballots — 249 Absentee, 282 from Hoven, 689 from Gettysburg
US Representative
George D. Hendrickson 13
Dustin “Dusty” Johnson 923
Tim Bjorkman 248
Ron Wieczork 12
Governor
Kurt Evans 15
Kristi Noem 821
Billie Sutton 373
Secretary of State
Steve Brnett 992
Alexandra Frederick 168
Attorney General
Jason Ravnsborg 820
Randy Seiler 327
State Auditor
Rich Sattgast 945
Tom Cool 185
State Treasurer
Josh Haeder 911
Aaron Matson 196
Commissioner of School
and Public Lands
Ryan Brunner 907
Wood Houser 194
Public Utilities Commissioner
Kristie Fiegen 909
Wayne Frederick 192
State Senator District 23
Justin R. Cronin 1042
Joe Yracheta 144
State Representative District 23
Spencer Gosch 804
John A. Lake 1061
Eleanor iverson 126
Margaret Ann Walsh 114
Potter County Dist. 3
County Commissioner
Sandra K. Hagny 193
Randall Hegstrom 90
Justice Janine M. Kern
Yes 879
No 151
Amendment W
Yes 300
No 843
Amendment X
Yes 498
No 626
Amendment Z
Yes 606
No 519
IM 24
Yes 472
No 664
IM 25
Yes 432
No 762
IM 25 in Potter Co
Was 432 yes 762 no