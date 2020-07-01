Potter County USDA open for in-office visits

Appointments must be scheduled, and masks

must be worn

Customers of the Potter County USDA Service Center in Gettysburg may now conduct business in person, in the office, but by appointment only.

Before being allowed to meet in the office, visitors will be pre-screened based on health concerns or recent travel and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. According to local guidelines, visitors must wear a face covering during their appointments. Face masks will not be provided by USDA; you must bring your own face mask to be admitted to the building.

Visitors must call ahead and schedule an appointment.

Farm Service Agency: (605) 765-2575 ext. 2

Natural Resources Conservation Service: (605) 765-2575 ext. 3

Soil Conservation Districts: (605) 769-4431

Employees may also be contacted by email at the following email addresses:

FSA : sdgettysbu-fsa@usda.gov

NRCS: sdgettysbu-nrcs@usda.gov

SCD: pccons_district@outlook.com

The program delivery staff will also continue to work with producers by phone and using online tools for those who do not feel comfortable coming to the Service Center in person.

Online services are still available to customers, including the new Box and OneSpan functionality that enable customers to sign and share FSA and NRCS documents with USDA Service Center staff in just a few clicks. Producers can get started with a simple username and password for Box or, for OneSpan, a quick identity verification. Additional services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Through the FSA website, customers can access certain FSA programs and view FSA data, including maps, on FSAfarm+. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.

For the most current updates on program flexibilities due to the coronavirus visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.