Potter County wrestlers compete in Mid Dakota Monster tourney at Presho

106 pounds

Lincoln Stuwe (9-7) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 9-7 won by fall over Caden Kasper (Hot Springs) 2-10 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 – Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 11-6 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 9-7 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 2 – Cody Larson (Warner/Northwestern) 14-9 won by decision over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 9-7 (Dec 4-0)

113 pounds

Koltyn Forbes (10-5) placed 8th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 10-5 won by fall over Jett Blakeman (Belle Fourche) 9-9 (Fall 3:59)

Quarterfinal – Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 11-4 won by fall over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 10-5 (Fall 3:06)

Cons. Round 4 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 10-5 won by fall over Lincoln Fortin (Warner/Northwestern) 8-9 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 5 – Tristen Fierbach (Spearfish) 13-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 10-5 (SV-1 6-4)

7th Place Match – Riley Orel (Winner) 12-7 won by decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 10-5 (Dec 5-2)

120 pounds

Brayden Schlachter (5-3) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Iver Paul (Sunshine Bible Academy) 13-7 won by fall over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 5-3 (Fall 1:13)

Cons. Round 1 – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 3-7 won by decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 5-3 (Dec 5-3)

152 pounds

Chayce Rausch (13-6) placed 6th and scored 12.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 won by fall over Justis Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 6-7 (Fall 3:17)

Champ. Round 2 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 won by major decision over Jeff Pourier (Red Cloud Indian School) 5-6 (MD 18-5)

Quarterfinal – Parker Scheier (McCook Central/Montrose) 16-5 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 won by decision over Cody Westendorf (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 12-6 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 5 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 (SV-1 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Gavin Holland (Kingsbury County) 13-7 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match – Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 17-10 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 (Dec 4-2)

Joey Wheeler (3-3) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 won by decision over Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 2-2 (Dec 4-3)

Champ. Round 2 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 won by decision over Cody Westendorf (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 12-6 (Dec 8-7)

Quarterfinal – Tashon Clark (Spearfish) 16-9 won by decision over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 4 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 won by fall over Jesse Jankord (St. Thomas More) 14-10 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 5 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 (SV-1 4-2)

7th Place Match – Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 9-5 won by decision over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 3-3 (Dec 4-2)

182 pounds

Caleb Long (8-7) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Long (Potter County) 8-7 won by fall over Henry Johnson (Bennett County) 1-10 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 2 – Blake Kainz (Custer) 11-3 won by fall over Caleb Long (Potter County) 8-7 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Long (Potter County) 8-7 won by major decision over Garrett Davis (Sunshine Bible Academy) 0-11 (MD 16-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Bosten Morehart (Winner) 4-8 won by decision over Caleb Long (Potter County) 8-7 (Dec 4-1)

220 pounds

Preston Worth (11-3) placed 3rd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 11-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 11-3 won by fall over Logan Merdanian (Pine Ridge ) 0-2 (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 11-3 won by fall over Elijah Blare (Winner) 12-9 (Fall 0:44)

Semifinal – Marc Williams (Spearfish) 14-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Preston Worth (Potter County) 11-3 (SV-1 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Preston Worth (Potter County) 11-3 won by fall over Caleb Maciejewski (Hot Springs) 13-9 (Fall 2:05)

3rd Place Match – Preston Worth (Potter County) 11-3 won by decision over Elijah Blare (Winner) 12-9 (Dec 10-7)