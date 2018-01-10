Potter County WWII veterans recognized for wartime service

During 2016 and 2017, the SD Department of Veterans Affairs in Pierre recognized veterans from the Korean and Vietnam ward, along with those who served in Taiwan from 1955 to 1979. The year was ended by recognizing living veterans of World War II.

World War II veterans from Potter County who were recognized with a commemorative coin include Reiny Dutt, Bill Eliason, Roger Moore, and Arthur Quance, all from Gettysburg who served with the U.S. Army; Marvin Haag and Don Kunstle, who are from Gettysburg and served in the U.S. Navy; Dale Eriksen of Lebanon who served in the U.S. Army; Arlyn Miles of Hoven who served in the U.S. Army; and Sherman Rausch of Pierre who served in the U.S. Navy.

One of the most valuable lessons learned from the World War II veterans and other members of the “greatest generation” is sacrifice. World War II was an event that unified the people of the United States like no other time in the nation’s history. While veterans fought on the front lines, millions of other Americans served on the home front, providing the necessary equipment and support, like metal recycling drives and war bonds, for those in uniform. They volunteered for military service because they believed in the destiny and promise of the American dream and the essential goodness of America.

All of the World War II soldiers fought to preserve democracy and freedom, not just in America, but all around the world, and deserve this special recognition and deepest gratitude.

The coin was presented by Potter County veteran service officer Don Hericks.