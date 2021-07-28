Prairie Fires

PHOTO BY WARREN LeBEAU

Fire departments from Gettysburg, Eagle Butte, and Timber Lake were in the rolling hills near LaPlante on Sunday afternoon as they worked together to fight a prairie fire. The dry grass west river provided plenty of fuel for the fire, which also claimed a home in the west river country. Fire crews were on the scene throughout the evening, and other fires were reported west river over the weekend. The burn ban in Potter County remains in place, and everyone is urged to use extreme caution — give our fire fighters a break, and don’t do anything that can cause a spark.